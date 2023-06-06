 Central team visits dist, calls for checking depleting groundwater : The Tribune India

Central team visits dist, calls for checking depleting groundwater

Central team visits dist, calls for checking depleting groundwater

A Central team takes stock of projects being executed under ‘catch the rain’ initiative in Jalandhar



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

A Central team on Monday visited Jalandhar to review the progress of initiatives taken under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a scheme launched in water stressed districts of the country for targeted interventions to promote water management. Headed by a Joint Secretary rank officer in the Ministry of Defence, Dinesh Kumar, who has been designated the chief nodal officer (CNO), the team visited a few locations to take stock of projects being executed under ‘Catch the Rain’ 2023 initiative.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma, Scientist, Central Ground Water Board KP Singh, the team had a detailed review meeting. The CNO called for concerted efforts by all departments to check the depleting groundwater. He asserted that more projects should be taken up before the onset of monsoon so that significant results can be seen with respect to the water table. He also emphasised on the need for early completion of the District Water Conservation Plan for the year 2023-24.

The team visited the Jal Shakti Kendra and inspected rainwater harvesting systems at various locations besides drip irrigation system at KVK, Nurmahal, Thapar Model Pond at Talwandi Madho and Seechewal Model Pond besides others. An interaction took place with progressive farmers at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) premises and the need for crop diversification to save groundwater was emphasised. Progressive farmers were urged to adopt modern techniques.

Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma apprised the Central team that projects like pond rejuvenation, water treatment plants, drip irrigation and reusing of pond water through pipelines had already been taken up. The CNO stressed on the need for regular periodic review by senior district officials for successful time-bound implementation of the District Water Conservation Plan.

The Central team also reviewed the progress on Amrit Sarovars. Jalandhar has planned to develop 75 such sarovars. The district authorities assured the Central team that the ongoing work on 39 Amrit Sarovars would be completed by end of this month and all 75 sarovars will be completed gradually.

Earlier, the Central team visited the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, Nurmahal, where they saw organic farming of fruits through drip irrigation.

The official along with other members of the Central team planted saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day at the Government Senior Secondary School, Ladowali Road. The team members stressed on planting more and more saplings before the monsoon season.

Prominent among those present were ADC Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, Soil and Water Conservation Officer Lupinder Kumar and Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jaswant Rai.

