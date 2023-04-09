Central teams take wheat samples

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

Officials of the Revenue Department are carrying out special girdawari to assess the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms recently. The Central teams also visited in the fields of Phillaur and Mehatpur to take stock of the crop damage. The teams took samples of wheat crop. DC Jaspreet Singh said the Circle Revenue Officers (CROs) along with agriculture experts were carrying out assessment in 1005 villages in the district.