Central Town park battles rodent infestation

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 29

Central Town park in the city is battling with rodents infestation. Apart from the broken benches, electric wires, balding patches and ill kept lawns of the park, there is a bustling army of rodents to give company to visitors in this area.

Myriad and constantly appearing burrows are the first intriguing sight that meets one eye.

Burrows have been dug beneath these broken benches, on the grass near the pathways, near the swings and transformer, which shabbily lies erected to a side of the park.

Garbage strewn at the main gate of Shivaji Park in Central Town, Jalandhar. Photos: Malkiat singh

To the uninitiated, the holes even pose a grave danger as all kinds of insects or snakes could creep into these holes in the ground. However, residents reveal, due to the proximity of a nearby temple, the leftovers of which are lapped up by mice, the park too has gotten rat infested. Rats roam around comfortably - reclaiming the once green park which was built for area residents.

Rajni, a resident, says, "We used to take daily stroll in the past. But for the past some years, the park has been reclaimed by rats. After Covid, people are wary of diseases. Who would want to walk around in a park full of rats? While Covid prove fatal for the park as its maintenance got affected. Now no one wants to come here due to the rats. It was a green paradise and place of relaxation for residents.

Another resident says, "The rats pose diseases for people. They are wary to enter the premises now as there are too many burrows. All kinds of creatures must be in them. The web of wires and the presence of a burly transformer on the park premises doesn't help matters. Due to the rodent activity, grass doesn't stay long at the park. The ill kept premises has fallen into disrepair. Almost all benches are broken, their sheets, arms, legs etc. stolen away.”