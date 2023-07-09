Centre acting tough against narco terrorism, says Sampla

Our Correspondent

Phagwara July 8

A seminar against drug abuse organised by Bharat Gaurav Sansthan was held at Ashish Continental Phagwara on Saturday. Vijay Sampla, chairman, Scheduled Castes Commission, participated as the chief speaker, while Principal Desraj, general secretary Vidya Bharti, Principal Gurmeet Palahi and Dr Rajeev Aggarwal also gave important suggestions for drug prevention.

Addressing the audience, Vijay Sampla said that intoxication was no less than a deadly disease. It starts with experimenting first as a hobby which later becomes a deadly addiction.

He advised that the parents should spend time with kids to bring them in cultural mainstream. He said that strict action was being taken by the Central government against Pakistan-sponsored narco terrorism

Principal Desraj said that all parents should tell their children stories of great heroes, warriors who sacrificed their lives for the country in childhood and stories related to religion, because everything heard in the innocent state has a deep impact on the mind and brain. These things build good character at a young age.

Principal Gurmeet Palahi said that drugs have caused a lot of damage to Punjab. One generation of Punjab fell prey to terrorism and after that the second generation has been ruined by drug addiction. Now the time has come that all people should unite and take an oath to end drugs because the demon of drugs which is creating havoc in the homes of others today may enter our own homes tomorrow. Cardiologist Dr Rajeev Aggarwal expressed his views and said that a person addicted to drugs was capable of sympathy rather than hatred. Where he needs counselling by a good doctor, the support and affection of the family also helps in getting rid of the drug addiction. Organisation’s spokesperson Anurag Mankhand said, “Campaign against drugs will continue for a month so that the victims of drug addiction can be killed forever by making the common people and especially the young generation aware of the physical and family harms caused by drugs.”, Chaudhary Mohan Lal, Malkiat Singh Raghbotra, Shiv Handa, Satish Bagga, Raman Nehra, Baldev Kalucha, Sanju Khurana, Ashu Sampla, Chaudhary Gurdev Ram, Ram Chandra, advocate Lokesh Narang, Praveen Dhunna, Kamal Mata, Rajeev Sood, Sahil Seth, Shubham Thakur, former city council Phagwara president Balbhadra Sen Duggal, former market committee Phagwara chairman Tejashwi Bhardwaj, former councillor Gurdeep Deepa, former councillor Anurag Mankhand, former councilor Om Prakash Bittu, Balwinder Thakur, former divisional president Pankaj Chawla, Ashok Duggal , master Harish, Raj Kumar Gupta, Ram Sampla, Manjit Balli, Chanda Mishra, Rajni Bala, Vinayak Parashar, Rajkumar Rana, Pramod Mishra, Surinder Shinda, John Verma, Poonam Verma, Rakesh Gupta, Kamal Kapoor, Mirdul Sudhir and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.