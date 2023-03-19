'Centre has released Rs 500 cr for Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway'

Hoshiarpur, March 18
Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, had said the Central Government is serious about the deplorable condition of the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur National Highway, and Rs 500 crore have been given to the state government for its construction.
The highway had to be constructed by the Public Works Department by 2016, but the work has not yet been completed. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has constituted a committee for knowing the actual progress of the project. The stalled work on the under-construction flyover at Adampur will be started again, he said.
Sampla said the minister said Rs 500 crore had been released by the Centre to the state government for acquiring the land to build road, but it failed to do so and the work got stuck in the middle. Recently, Rs 14 crore were released by the Punjab Government for the repair of this road.
