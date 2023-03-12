Centre of excellence inaugurated at GNA University

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

The Faculty of Engineering, Design and Automation of GNA University has established the Centre of Excellence (COE) in association with Fanuc India limited.

Under this COE, CNC simulators and rroboguide system are installed. The main objective of the Fanuc COE is to provide the advanced training in the field of the CNC manufacturing and robotic applications to the students of engineering and the other allied branches. “By undergoing the advanced trainings under this COE, the technical competence, employability and entrepreneurship of students will get enhanced and they will get readily absorbed in the industries,” said Gursaran Singh, chairman, GNA Group, who inaugurated the centre in the presence of Gurdeep Singh Sihra, president, GNA Group, VK Rattan vice-chancellor, Monika Hanspal, dean (Academics) and others.

Prof CR Tripathy showcased the facilities of CNC simulator and roboguide to the dignitaries and others. He mentioned about the significance of centre of excellence and its aim.

Gurdeep Singh congratulated CR Tripathy and whole faculty for establishing the FANUC COE packed with the latest technologies. He also wished that the young engineers should learn these types of technologies.