Centurion blood donor conferred with lifetime achievement award

In recognition of his decades-long dedication to public health and voluntary blood donation, Dr Ajay Bagga, retired Civil Surgeon and centurion blood donor, was conferred with the prestigious lifetime achievement award at the state-level event organised on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD).

The ceremony, organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, in collaboration with the Punjab State Blood Transfusion Council (PSBTC), was held at the Punjab Municipal Bhawan, Sector 35-A, Chandigarh. The honour was presented to Dr Bagga for his “longstanding and exemplary contribution to voluntary blood donation, blood transfusion services and public health”.

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Dr Bagga joined the Punjab Health Department as a Medical Officer in November 1984. Over a distinguished career spanning over three decades, he served in several key administrative and clinical roles, including Blood Transfusion Officer at Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur; District Immunization Officer; in-charge of the School Health Programme; Civil Surgeon in Nawanshahr and Pathankot; and Joint Director, PHSC, Mohali. An MD in Pharmacology from Government Medical College, Patiala, he was also awarded a World Health Organization (WHO) Fellowship in Australia on the recommendation of the Government of India.

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Even after retiring from government service in September 2017, Dr Bagga continued his relentless mission by working with the NGO Blood Donor Council, Nawanshahr. Having donated blood over 100 times himself, he has supervised and facilitated blood donation by approximately 50,000 donors in the region.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Dr Bagga attributed the recognition to the “blessings of mother nature and favourable time (waqat).”

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Highlighting the importance of voluntary donation, Dr Bagga urged the public to step forward, saying, “Every healthy individual between 18 to 65 years should make blood donation a way of life so that the life of every patient in need can be saved.” He added that blood donation serves as a powerful instrument for social cohesion: “Apart from saving lives, blood donation is the noblest way to strengthen communal harmony and national integration.”

Reiterating his popular slogan—”Khoondaan-jeevan daan, qaumi ekta da nishan”—Dr Bagga reaffirmed his commitment to raising awareness and ensuring no patient suffers due to a shortage of blood.