Century-old Kapurthala hospitals face demolition

Just a year before it would have completed 100 years (in 2027), the 99-year-old Randhir Jagatjit Civil Hospital and the 89-year-old Lady Linlithgow Tuberculosis Hospital in Kapurthala are facing demolition, with little hope of reprieve for the twin heritage structures built during the Maharaja Jagatjit Singh era.

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On Monday, heritage lovers and activists, along with Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, met the Deputy Commissioner, urging him to halt the demolition. A portion of the historic hospital complex has already been razed.

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Later in the evening, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann forwarded the representation of the activists to the Principal Secretary, Health, for necessary action, offering a glimmer of hope to those seeking to preserve the buildings.

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During the meeting, however, the DC informed the delegation that the building plans had already been approved and the tendering process completed. He said revising the project or identifying alternative land for the proposed medical college would be a lengthy process. As such, the heritage buildings would have to be demolished.

In a letter submitted to the DC, the activists termed the move “arbitrary” and said demolishing the structures would amount to erasing the region’s architectural legacy. “The decision to demolish the Randhir Jagatjit Civil Hospital is nothing less than robbing the state of a landmark. We oppose this act of losing our heritage,” the letter read.

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The copies of the letter have also been sent to the Prime Minister, Punjab Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Chief Justice of India.

Activist and advocate Amarjit Singh said, "The DC has expressed reservations on the stalling of demolitions but the CM has forwarded our email request to the Secretary, health, for requisite action this evening. We are yet hopeful for an intervention to save the buildings."

MLA Rana Gurjit Singh said although he had long supported the establishment of a medical college, he was also keen on preserving the heritage structures. “The project has been planned for years, but the administration has assured them that the façade of the new building will reflect the heritage architecture,” he said.

SDO Gurbachan Singh said, "The demolition is stalled as of now. The map of the new building was passed in 2021 and even tendering has been done. Its difficult to change plans. The future status of the project will be as per the proposal following the meeting of activists and the DC."