CEO takes stock of final preparedness

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Monday virtually reviewed the poll preparedness and arrangements being finalised by the civil and police administration to ensure free, fair and peaceful Lok Sabha byelection. The voting will start at 8 am and continue till 6 pm on May 10 while the counting will take place on May 13.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh apprised the CEO that necessary arrangements were being finalised at all 1,972 polling booths as the 98 per cent vote slips had already been distributed to voters. All these polling booths have the facility of web casting so as to keep a close eye on the election activities besides setting up a dedicated control, he added.

It was also informed that nodal officers had been deputed at district and Assembly constituency level. The transportation of EVMs will also be carried out in foolproof security arrangements since 703 GPS enabled vehicles are engaged for this purpose, said Deputy Commissioner, adding that public conveniences, especially for Divyang and aged voters, would be ensured. The facility of wheel chairs and ‘Chon Mittar’ (Election Friend) will also be there.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and SSP (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar informed the Election Commission that nearly 98 per cent licensed arms had already been got deposited in the Lok Sabha Constituency and law and order situation would also be maintained at all cost. Senior officers of Civil and Police administration were also present in the virtual meeting.

Jaspreet Singh also clarified that no political party would campaign within the radius of 100 metres of the polling station on May 10. He pointed out that detailed instructions had also been issued regarding dry days for a period of 48 hours from May 8 evening till completion of voting besides on the day of counting on May 13.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh also stated that there was 16,21,800 electors in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency of which 38,313 are above the age of 80 years while 10,526 PWD voters. As many as 1972 polling stations are there in the Lok Sabha Constituency.

The Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that there would be a dedicated ‘Women Only Polling Station’, which is to be managed by the women and all nine assembly constituencies would have one each such station. One polling station would be setup in the local Pingalwara Ghar, which is also to be managed by the Divyang persons (persons with disabilities), he added.

Holiday announced

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Jaspreet Singh announced holiday in all government and non-government schools and colleges on Tuesday in view of the bypoll. A holiday in government offices, boards or corporations and government educational institutions has also been announced as local holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act. All voter employees in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment will be entitled for a paid holiday on polling day.

GNDU exams put off

Due to the Jalandhar byelection, all theory and practical exams of GNDU scheduled for May 9 at all the examination centres of Jalandhar district are being postponed. A new date will be intimated later, said Prof Palwinder Singh, Professor In-charge, Examinations.

