Home / Jalandhar / Chaanan Association celebrates Lohri, Maghi with special children

Chaanan Association celebrates Lohri, Maghi with special children

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:47 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Members of Channan Association celebrate Lohri and Maghi festival at a special event in Jalandhar. A Tribune Photo
Chaanan Association, an organisation working in the field of intellectual disability for the past 30 years, celebrated Lohri and Maghi with special children today at the Chaanan Vocational and Skill Training Centre in Wadalah Pind. On the occasion, the president of Chaanan Association, Opinder Kaur Anand, welcomed the guests.

General secretary Manish Aggarwal shared information about the work being done by the Association.

First, everyone remembered the founder president and guide, late Amarjit Singh Anand. All the special children offered the prayers on the occasion.”

Lohri, Maghi being a major festival of Punjab, was celebrated with great joy and many eminent personalities of the city were present.

Gagun Bedi, Sushma Chawla and other dignitaries shared in their speeches that visiting this centre gives very positive energy and spending time with special children feels like being in a temple or a gurdwara.

Everyone offered peanuts, rewari and sesame seeds into the sacred fire and prayed for the welfare of society. On this occasion, National Awardee Vivek Joshi was specially present along with his mother Kaushalya Joshi.

From Laghu Udyog Bharti, Seema Dhumal, Pallavi Thakur, Amandeep, Ramanpreet Kaur and Aarti Sachdeva were present. Under the leadership of renowned social worker Praveen Abrol, members of United Queen Club — Aastha Abrol, Dolly Kukreja, Vimi, Reena, Neha, Urvashi, Tia Bedi, Geetu, Roxy and Mamta — also attended.

Parveen Abrol from Divya Drishti, Pride of Punjab Gagun Bedi and Rajan Siyal from Parinde, along with Dr Sushma Chawla, mesmerised everyone with their dance performance, which was greatly enjoyed by the special children. Kulvinder Kaur also arrived with her gidda team and presented Punjabi culture through traditional folk songs and dances.

From Inner Wheel Club, Dr Pushpinder Kaur, Poonam Jagota, Amita Chawla and Dr Parminder Kaur were present. Also in attendance were Raghu Bahl from Care for Autism; GST Commissioner VK Virdi and Sonia Virdi; counselor professor Kanwar Sartaj Singh; Jitender Pal Singh from Aakhri Umeed Welfare Society Amita Aggarwal and Sangeeta Bansal; and the team of District Special Olympics Association, Jalandhar.

From Chaanan Association, Dr Kuldeep Singh, Arvinder Singh, Tejpal Singh, Sukham, Rahul, Renu, Gautam, Sonia, Joga Singh Pooja and Anu Sharma were also present.

