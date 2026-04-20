Chabbewal condemns ED raids on AAP leaders, calls action politically motivated

Raising serious concerns over recent enforcement actions, Lok Sabha Member Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal has strongly condemned the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the premises of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora. He emphasised that such actions raise serious questions about the misuse of investigative agencies and their impact on democratic functioning.

Advertisement

Dr Chabbewal said that the timing and manner of the raids appear to be politically driven, targeting opposition leaders without transparent justification. He stressed that institutions like the ED are meant to function independently and uphold the rule of law, but repeated actions against opposition figures risk eroding public trust. According to him, these raids not only disrupt the personal and professional lives of those involved but also create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation among political representatives who raise their voice against the government.

Advertisement

He further asserted that leaders like Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora have been actively working in public service and any allegations against them should be handled with due process, fairness and complete transparency. Dr Chabbewal cautioned that selective targeting undermines the credibility of institutions and weakens democratic values. He urged the Central authorities to ensure that investigative agencies are not used as tools for political vendetta.

Advertisement

Calling for accountability, Dr Chabbewal demanded that the government clarify the basis of the raids and make all relevant information public.