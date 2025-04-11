Chabbewal condemns Pannun’s remarks on BR Ambedkar

Lok Sabha member Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal has condemned the remarks made by Gurpatwant Pannun about Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Addressing mediapersons, Chabbewal stated anti-Punjab forces such as Pannun cannot tolerate the state’s progress and are attempting to disturb peace and harmony. However, he said the AAP government would not allow their plans to succeed.

Chabbewal said Ambedkar belongs to the entire nation, transcending caste and religion and his birth anniversary is celebrated nationwide. He added Pannun’s comments were aimed at inciting the people of the state.

Warning figures such as Pannun are enemies of society, Chabbewal urged people not to take his remarks seriously. He challenged Pannun, stating, “If you have the courage, come to Punjab and say these things.” He reassured the public the people of the state are now fully aware of such individuals and will respond accordingly.

Chabbewal noted Punjab Police and state government are working against criminals and gangsters, promising the state’s environment would not be allowed to deteriorate. He said any attempts to disrupt the celebration of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 would be met with appropriate

consequences.

Responding to a question about the recent attack on former minister Manoranjan Kalia’s house and the statement by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who criticised the AAP government’s handling of the incident, Chabbewal pointed out the police had already arrested two of the suspects involved in the crime, refuting the BJP’s politicisation of the matter.