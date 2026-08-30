Chabbewal reviews preparations for Sept 1 drone show in Phagwara

Member of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Saturday reviewed the preparations for a drone show being organised at Baba Gadhia Stadium, Phagwara, on September 1 to commemorate the 650th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidas ji.

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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal, SSP Gaurav Toora, ADC Randeep Singh Heer, SDM Navjot Sharma and other senior officers of the civil and police administration were also present during the review.

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Chabbewal, along with the DC and SSP, issued directions to the officials concerned to ensure elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the event. He emphasised that all departments should work in close coordination to ensure that the programme was conducted in a smooth, safe and dignified manner.

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The MP said the Punjab Government was organising 92 drone shows across the state as part of the celebrations, with the first show being held at Phagwara on September 1. He said the event would showcase the inspiring life, teachings and philosophy of Sri Guru Ravidas through a spectacular presentation using hundreds of drones.

He directed the officials to make comprehensive arrangements for the convenience and safety of the public, including smooth entry and exit, traffic management, parking, security and other necessary facilities. He also stressed the need to ensure that people were able to witness the show comfortably and without any inconvenience.

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The DC and SSP assured that all necessary arrangements would be put in place well in advance and that the civil and police administration would work together to ensure the successful and peaceful conduct of the drone show.