Chabbewal slams BJP, state over failure to nab Amritpal

Phagwara, March 31
The Deputy Leader of Opposition of Vidhan Sabha in Punjab, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, today claimed that the people of the country have been facing an emergency-like situation — which he says has been — created by BJP-led NDA Government.
Talking to the press in Phagwara on Friday, he said the state government and the Centre have failed to execute “operation Amritpal” properly as the fugitive continues to evade arrest. He alleged that the BJP is hand in glove with AAP. He also stressed that the Congress has never been lenient towards anti-national elements.
Chabbewal said the Congress party would not allow anybody to disturb the state of peace and communal harmony in the state. He emphasised that anti-national elements should be dealt with firmly. Senior party leaders like Sanjeev Bugga, Ram Pal Uppal, Vinod Vermani and Gurjit Walia were also present when he made those remarks.
