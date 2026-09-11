Chabbewal youth to showcase cricketing talent in block-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan competitions

Youngsters from the Chabbewal Assembly constituency will get an opportunity to showcase their cricketing talent during the block-level competitions being organised under the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026”.

A tennis-ball cricket tournament will be held at the sports ground in Patti village on September 14 and 15. MLA Dr Ishank Kumar Chabbewal has appealed to youngsters, cricket players and sports enthusiasts of the area to participate in the competition in large numbers.

Advertisement

Dr Ishank Kumar said sports not only helped maintain physical fitness but also inculcated discipline, team spirit, confidence and leadership qualities among youngsters. He said programmes such as “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” provided a platform to budding players to demonstrate their talent and progress from the block level to district and higher-level competitions.

Advertisement

He said each team could have a minimum of 11 and a maximum of 16 players. Teams could register online through the official sports department portal. In case of any difficulty in online registration, on-the-spot registration would also be available at the Patti sports ground on September 14 till 9 am.

Each team will get six overs to play. The winner of the block-level tournament will qualify for the district-level competition.

Advertisement

The MLA said the tournament was not merely a cricket competition but an opportunity for youngsters to demonstrate their talent, hard work and sporting spirit. He urged maximum participation from the youth of the Chabbewal constituency.