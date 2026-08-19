Chadha Market shopkeepers hold candle march over waterlogging, drainage woes

Protesting against the prolonged failure of the civic authorities to resolve the drainage and sewerage problems in Chadha Market near Banga Chowk, shopkeepers organised a candle march and raised slogans against the Phagwara Municipal Corporation and the Punjab Government. The protesters said that despite repeated complaints, inspections by senior officials and assurances of remedial action, the problems of waterlogging, blocked drains and choked sewerage had continued to plague the market for nearly a year.

Advertisement

The shopkeepers said the situation had become particularly alarming during the rainy season, when rainwater accumulated across the market and remained stagnant for prolonged periods. They said the main drain along Banga Road, through which rainwater from the market is supposed to be discharged, had remained blocked, while the sewerage system inside the market was also choked. As a result, even moderate rainfall creates waterlogging, making movement difficult for shopkeepers, customers, pedestrians and commuters.

Advertisement

During the candle march, BJP leader Sanju Chehal, Punjabi singer Gurmej Mehli, Sudarshan Kumar Verma, Shrikant Ghai, Pramod Sapra, Varinder Sharma, Baljit Kaur Bhatti, Dolly and other shopkeepers said the deteriorating condition of Chadha Market was visible to all and required immediate intervention by the authorities. They alleged that written complaints had repeatedly been submitted to the Municipal Corporation over the past year, drawing attention to the drainage, sewerage and sanitation problems, but no permanent solution had been implemented.

Advertisement

They said the matter had been brought to the notice of the Municipal Corporation as well as local political representatives several times. According to them, Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer and Mehr Rampal had visited the market and interacted with shopkeepers regarding the problems. Despite these visits and discussions, however, the situation on the ground had remained largely unchanged.

The shopkeepers also raised objections over notices issued by the Municipal Corporation concerning alleged unauthorised constructions and structures outside shops. They said notices had been issued last year as well, while fresh notices were now being served after almost a year. According to the shopkeepers, the latest notices gave them three days to comply with certain directions.

Advertisement

They maintained that they were ready to cooperate with the administration. Several shopkeepers, they claimed, had already removed platforms and other structures outside their shops to facilitate cleaning and drainage work. They questioned, however, why the authorities had failed to undertake the necessary cleaning of the drains despite their cooperation.

When contacted, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer said that the administration had remained occupied with a major event held in the area, which had resulted in a delay in carrying out the required work. He assured that efforts would be made soon to address the drainage and waterlogging problem.