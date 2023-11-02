Chain snatched

Phagwara: Two unidentified biek-borne persons snatched a 67 gm gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh from a woman near Vishal Mega Mart, opposite general bus stand on Tuesday. The snatchers managed to flee after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and intiated probe into the matter.
