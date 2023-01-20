Challans issued to tobacco vendors

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 19

As many as 73 challans were issued to various cigarette and tobacco vendors in Jalandhar district during the campaign started by the Health Department to make people aware of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA). Dr Aditya Paul Singh, the District Epidemiologist, said the drive was carried under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma. Today, four challans were issued at Bara Pind.

“The awareness campaign is being carried out extensively to ensure that COTPA guidelines are followed strictly by the cigarette vendors and by people at public places. Besides sensitising the public in general, challans were issued to those found violating the COTPA norms,” the district Epidemiologist said. He added that challans were issued under Section 4 of the Act.