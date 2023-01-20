Challans issued to tobacco vendors

Jalandhar, January 19
As many as 73 challans were issued to various cigarette and tobacco vendors in Jalandhar district during the campaign started by the Health Department to make people aware of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA). Dr Aditya Paul Singh, the District Epidemiologist, said the drive was carried under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma. Today, four challans were issued at Bara Pind.
“The awareness campaign is being carried out extensively to ensure that COTPA guidelines are followed strictly by the cigarette vendors and by people at public places. Besides sensitising the public in general, challans were issued to those found violating the COTPA norms,” the district Epidemiologist said. He added that challans were issued under Section 4 of the Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...
Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'
Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was molested and dragged ...