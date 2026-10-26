Champion buffalo ‘Raja Jhota’ goes missing from Kala Sanghian village in Kapurthala district

“Raja Jhota” — a powerful, prized champion buffalo from Kala Sanghian village in Kapurthala district — has gone missing, leaving the entire village in distress. His caretakers say they have been unable to eat properly since his disappearance.

The theft of Raja, a 20-year-old male buffalo renowned across Punjab’s traditional racing circuit, has cast a shadow over the village. A champion of events such as Hult Races, Nattan di Daur and the traditional Punjabi Jhoteyan Di Daur, Raja was widely regarded as one of the finest racing buffaloes in the state.

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The family has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Raja’s recovery. In Punjabi, the word “jhota” refers to a male buffalo and is often used to symbolise strength, endurance and spirit.

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Known as an undefeated racer, Raja went missing around 20 days ago. Over a racing career spanning nearly two decades, he participated in more than 100 traditional buffalo-racing competitions and won numerous prizes, including a tractor, a car, 87 motorcycles and cash awards.

For 25-year-old owner Jaskaran Singh, Raja was much more than a racing animal. “Oh jhota nahi, sada baccha si, sade athroo rukde nahi, te roti galeyon langhdi nahi (He wasn’t a buffalo; he was our child. Our tears won’t stop, and we have no appetite),” said Jaskaran.

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“Raja was the pride not just of our family but of the entire village. Kala Sanghian became known because of him. I have looked after him since he was 1.5 years old,” he said.

Jaskaran said Raja remained unbeaten throughout his career and won the Dhapai bull race for 10 consecutive years and Nattan di Daur for six years.

“Around two weeks ago, we tied him near our field motor. When we returned the next morning, he was gone. It felt like our world had come crashing down,” he said.

The family’s association with buffalo racing goes back generations. Jaskaran’s grandfather Jarnail Singh and father Charanjit Singh, were passionate about the sport. Charanjit bought Raja from Harimpur village when he was about 1.5 years old. So devoted was Jaskaran to the animal that he curtailed his studies to care for him full-time.

To maintain his strength and stamina, Raja’s diet included regular fodder along with foxnuts, almonds and ghee.

Raja was allegedly stolen along with two female buffaloes belonging to the family and a relative. The police have launched an investigation. The CCTV footage reportedly showed the animals being transported in a stolen Bolero Camper before the trail went cold.

“Raja would never allow a stranger to untie him or lead him away. He would charge at anyone unfamiliar. Koi dhokhe naal, kuch khava ke, lai gaya (Someone tricked him, fed him something, and took him away),” Jaskaran said. “We are desperate to find him and will reward anyone who helps bring him back,” he said.

The family had planned to honour Raja at the Baba Kahan Das Bull Race tournament in December before retiring him from competitions.

“Raja had become siyana now. He would have turned 20 this year. At the Baba Kahan Das tournament, we planned to honour him with a turban and then retire him. Hun bas ohdi sewa karni si (Now, we only wanted to care for him),” Jaskaran said.