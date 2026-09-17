Chance conversation in Bir Billing helps NIT-Jalandhar techie land UAE internship

A chance conversation with a fellow guest at a hostel in Bir Billing last year opened an unexpected career opportunity for 22 years old Irfan Mohammad, helping him secure an iOS developer internship with UAE-based fintech company Revolut, where he received a monthly payout of Rs 4.5 lakh.

A final year BTech Information Technology student at NIT Jalandhar, Irfan was staying at the hostel when he struck up a conversation with a fellow traveller. During their interaction, he learnt that she worked with Revolut. Familiar with the company, he asked her about opportunities and eventually sought a referral.

Advertisement

Recalling the incident, Irfan noted that the referral helped him enter the selection process, following which he cleared several online tests and interviews before securing the internship. He joined the internship in June and completed the stint at the end of August, returning to the campus last week.

Advertisement

For Irfan, the opportunity was also a reflection of a habit he has developed over the years that is reaching out to people and expanding his network. “I like to reach out to people as it helps me to learn more and expand my network,” he said.

Earlier, the same approach had helped him discover an opportunity with Apple. During his second year at NIT Jalandhar, while scrolling through LinkedIn, Irfan came across the Apple Developer Academy, a programme which offers opportunities for students from different parts of the world to work on their skills and gain industry exposure on app development.

Advertisement

Curious about the opportunity, Irfan applied and went through the selection process, clearing the required criteria for a paid internship programme in Bali, Indonesia. However, he could not take up the opportunity because of his college’s attendance requirements.

Undeterred, Irfan applied again the following year and was selected for a 10 months programme. This time, he joined the programme but had to return to college after about two months to attend his classes.

Although neither Apple opportunity worked out as planned, the experiences did not deter him from pursuing iOS development. Instead, he continued sharpening his skills and building his niche in the field, eventually securing the Revolut internship.

Born in Kozhikode, Kerala and brought up in Sharjah, UAE, Irfan moved to India in 2022 to pursue engineering. He initially joined SRM University, Chennai and later appeared for the JEE before securing admission to NIT Jalandhar.

Now back at NIT Jalandhar, Irfan is working on an AI-based app inspired by another everyday problem that is deciding what to wear.