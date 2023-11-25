 Chandigarh, Sonepat schools to clash in semi-final of hockey tournament today : The Tribune India

Having a ball: Players in action during the semi-finals of the 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament in Jalandhar on Friday. Photos: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar November 24

In the semifinal of the 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament, Government Model School, Jalandhar, will compete against State Sports Hostel, Lucknow. In the second semi-final, Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, will compete against Sophia Convent School, Sonepat. The semi-finals of the ongoing tournament will be played on November 25 at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar.

In the first quarterfinal played today, Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, defeated Divine Public School, Shahbad Markanda, 3-2 after a tough competition. Neither team could score a goal in the first half of the game. In the 33rd minute of the second half of the game, Shahbad Markanda’s Neeraj scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. In the 41st minute of the game, Sunil Mann scored a penalty corner to make the score 2-0. In the 45th minute of the game, Sumit and Paramveer Singh of Chandigarh in the 54th minute scored a goal each to level the score. In the 58th minute of the game, Paramveer Singh scored the decisive goal of the match to make the score 3-2. Shahbad Markanda’s Vikas Panchal was declared the best player of the match and was awarded with a hockey stick.

The last quarter final was played between the Government School, Kurali, and Sophia Convent School, Sonepat. In the opening moments of the game, both the teams attacked but neither managed to score. In the 29th minute of the game, Ravi of Sonepat scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. In the next minute, Kurali’s Jaspal Singh converted the penalty stroke into a goal to make the score 1-1. Both teams were tied at 1-1 at half time. Both the teams were tied till the end of the allotted time. The match was decided by a penalty shoot out. Sonepat school won 4-3 and entered the semi-final. Roshan of Sophia Convent School was adjudged the man of the match and awarded with a hockey stick.

