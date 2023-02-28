Chandra Shekhar Azad remembered

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 27

The Shri Bhagwan Parshuram Sena and the All India Brahmin Ekta Parishad organised an Azad march against drugs on the martyrdom day of Chandra Shekhar Azad. Jiteshwar Dayal Babbi flagged off the Azad March from Kesho Mandir with the slogan of ‘Nasha Chhudao, Punjab Bachao. Babbi said the youth would play a key role in reining in the drug menace in Punjab. The Azad march started from the Kesho Mandir, passing through the Nai Abadi, the Committee Bazaar, the Vakilan Bazar and ended at the Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

Earlier, tributes were paid to martyr Azad at Kesho Mandir. DSP Talwinder Kumar and PCR in-charge Subhash Bhagat inspired the youth to take a pledge against drugs. The workers raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Nasha Chhudao and Punjab Bachao. Floral tributes were paid to martyr Chandra Shekhar Azad. The Parshuram Sena celebrated the birthday of martyr Chandrashekhar Azad as Sankalp Divas.

The youths gathered on the occasion were made to take a pledge that they would stay away from the drugs.