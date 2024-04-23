Channi, ex-MLA Chaudhary put up united face

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, April 22
Amid reports that the Chaudhary family is rebelling against the candidature of Congress nominee and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi, he today chose to go for canvassing with ex-MLA Surinder Chaudhary in the Kartarpur Assembly segment.
The message that Channi perhaps wanted to give was that the Chaudhary family, which stands divided with the son of stalwart Dalit leader Chaudhary Jagjit Singh, was still standing with him.
The grandson of Chaudhary Jagjit Singh, Damanvir S Chaudhary, fourth generation of Chaudhary family in politics, was also accompanying Channi. Damanvir is the elected president of the District Youth Congress.
Widow of deceased Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Karamjeet Kaur, who was the party candidate in 2023 bypoll, joined the BJP on Saturday. Her son Vikramjit still stands with the Congress and is the sitting Phillaur MLA. He has been issuing statements against Channi’s candidature almost on a daily basis labelling him an outsider.
Interestingly, a month ago, the Congress leadership had held a massive rally in Kartarpur to announce retired DCP Rajinder Singh as the Kartarpur halqa in-charge, replacing Surinder Chaudhary. The announcement was formally made there by Vikramjit Chaudhary, his cousin, as the duo reportedly do not go along. Surinder Chaudhary had joined the Aam Aadmi Party last year, but was brought back within days after intervention by the senior leadership. He was, however, again dumped last month. But Channi’s campaign today revived him into active politics in the Assembly segment. Notably, new entrant Rajinder Singh is also often spotted with Channi during his Jalandhar visits.
SAD fields Thandal
from Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded its tried and tested Akali leader Sohan Singh Thandal from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. — OC
Yamini to contest on Cong ticket from Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: The Congress has finally announced the name of its candidate from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. The party has fielded woman leader Yamini Gomar (49) from the constituency. — OC
