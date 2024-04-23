 Channi, ex-MLA Chaudhary put up united face : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Channi, ex-MLA Chaudhary put up united face

Channi, ex-MLA Chaudhary put up united face

Channi, ex-MLA Chaudhary put up united face

Congress candidate Charanjit Channi campaigns with Surinder Chaudhary in Kartarpur on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 22

Amid reports that the Chaudhary family is rebelling against the candidature of Congress nominee and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi, he today chose to go for canvassing with ex-MLA Surinder Chaudhary in the Kartarpur Assembly segment.

The message that Channi perhaps wanted to give was that the Chaudhary family, which stands divided with the son of stalwart Dalit leader Chaudhary Jagjit Singh, was still standing with him.

The grandson of Chaudhary Jagjit Singh, Damanvir S Chaudhary, fourth generation of Chaudhary family in politics, was also accompanying Channi. Damanvir is the elected president of the District Youth Congress.

Widow of deceased Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Karamjeet Kaur, who was the party candidate in 2023 bypoll, joined the BJP on Saturday. Her son Vikramjit still stands with the Congress and is the sitting Phillaur MLA. He has been issuing statements against Channi’s candidature almost on a daily basis labelling him an outsider.

Interestingly, a month ago, the Congress leadership had held a massive rally in Kartarpur to announce retired DCP Rajinder Singh as the Kartarpur halqa in-charge, replacing Surinder Chaudhary. The announcement was formally made there by Vikramjit Chaudhary, his cousin, as the duo reportedly do not go along. Surinder Chaudhary had joined the Aam Aadmi Party last year, but was brought back within days after intervention by the senior leadership. He was, however, again dumped last month. But Channi’s campaign today revived him into active politics in the Assembly segment. Notably, new entrant Rajinder Singh is also often spotted with Channi during his Jalandhar visits.

SAD fields Thandal

from Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded its tried and tested Akali leader Sohan Singh Thandal from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. — OC

Yamini to contest on Cong ticket from Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: The Congress has finally announced the name of its candidate from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. The party has fielded woman leader Yamini Gomar (49) from the constituency. — OC

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2
Punjab

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

3
Lok Sabha Elections

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

4
India

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

5
India

Australian journalist leaves India over visa issue day after she reported on Sikh separatist Nijjar

6
Trending

Supreme Court rejects Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea, asks her to surrender in leaked video controversy

7
Jalandhar

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

8
Punjab

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

9
India

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

10
World

Video: 10 dead as 2 helicopters crash during military rehearsal in Malaysia

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...

Black money was made white through demonetisation, then deposited in BJP's account: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise policy case till May 7

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

They were produced before the court through video conference...

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on the ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in phase 1 a reason?

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...


Cities

View All

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

Ensure lifting of procured wheat in 72 hours: DC

Passengers continue to face problem due to ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers

Pakistani intruder held

Employees question AAP candidate on unfulfilled promises

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Goods train stuck at railway crossing on Issapur and Dera Bassi track; blocks connectivity to 12 villages

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar jail after sugar levels soar

Inspired by gangster videos, 5 men try to extort money from Delhi businessman

Fire in adjacent building of Alliance Air office at Delhi airport

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident, admitted in Mohali

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

Two killed, 1 hurt as car crashes into harvester

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Where do you stand on pollution, environmentalists ask candidates

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Mohali: Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer in Hoshiarpur, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor