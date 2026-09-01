Channi pulls up officials over lack of data at DISHA meet in Jalandhar

Not getting conclusive answers to his queries from the staff of the education, health, PWD and rural development departments during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (commonly referred to as DISHA) meeting, Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his anger against them. He reminded them to justify the salaries that they had been drawing.

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Slamming the officials in front of DC Varjeet Singh Walia, ADCs Amaninder Kaur and Divya P and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, Channi said, "Either you do not care to keep any information as ready reckoners with yourself or you are being stopped by the government from sharing any information with me".

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Channi reminded them, "You are not sharing any information outside. I am a constitutionally elected MP with a mandate of nearly 20 lakh people. After this meeting, I feel that this government is not able to perform well because of your attitude. Ideally, you should quit and start your own businesses. You have no basic data related to your departments. There is no data related to health dispensaries functioning in the city and the vacancies of the doctors. The DEO office does not have the figures related to the sanctioned posts of teachers and vacancies in Jalandhar. You do not share the data as you do not want children of poor families to study well and get seated on high chairs like me."

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After taking up half of the agenda for nearly two hours, he told the officials, "Consider this meeting as part-1 only. Since the DC has to leave early today, we shall meet again in a week's time and take up the remaining issues. I want the officials to come up ready with my queries in the part-2 of the meeting".

Post the meeting, the former CM shared a comparative student enrollment data with the media, "When I was the CM till March 2022, there were 29,62,373 students enrolled in government schools of Punjab. By July 2026, this number had fallen to 23,64,076. It means that there is a drop of 5.98 lakh in the number of students studying in our government schools. The reason for this 20 per cent fall is vacancies of 31,000 teachers in the state. This is the data that MLA Bawa Henry has received as reply to his question in the Vidhan Sabha. As many as 10,000 students of Jalandhar alone have not got uniforms. Only seven of 17 posts of Block Education Officers are filled in Jalandhar. Under such circumstances, how can the government make claims of Sikhya Kranti in Punjab".

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He went on, "There is no genuine Sehat Kranti either. As many as 16,730 claims were received under the health insurance scheme, of which 15,400 claims came from government hospitals. This scheme was not to repay medical dues to the government hospitals. The patients were to avail treatment from private hospitals, who should have got this reimbursement through the scheme. The whole idea behind the scheme has been trashed".

Channi also took on the officials for reimbursing Rs 542 crore from the panchayat funds to pay the power bills for water tanks in villages of Punjab. "As the CM, I had waived these power bills and directed that this amount would not be paid from the development funds coming to the villages. This has been done in complete contravention of the Cabinet decisions taken in the past", he said.

Channi was accompanied by MLAs Sukhwinder Kotli, Bawa Henry and Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia and halqa in-charges Dr Navjot Dahiya and Rajinder Beri.