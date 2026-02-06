Channi takes a dig at AAP over law and order in state

Hours after the murder of the AAP leader, Jalandhar Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi along with MLAs Hardev Laddi Sherowalia, Sukhwinder Kotli, Avtar Henry and halqa in-charges Dr Navjot Dahiya and Surinder Kaur met Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur and urged her to keep a tab on the law and order situation.

Advertisement

Channi told media, "There is a difference between conducting stage and state. The CM is still only conducting the stage and has failed to manage the state." On the DGP's statement that more weapons were being smuggled into the country, Channi retorted, "Where is the Centre? They have given more area to the BSF for control. Also where is the Punjab Intelligence. Are they not able to handle the weapon smuggling?"

Advertisement

Jaiveer Shergill, national spokesperson, BJP, said, “Murders and extortions have now become a casual business in Punjab. Under the AAP government, law and order has been reduced to a soft toy in the hands of criminals and gangsters. Instead of doing development, AAP has turned Punjab into a playground for gangsters.” Shergill said.

Advertisement

He stated that singers, businessmen, politicians, salaried class, kabaddi players — every section of society has become a sitting duck for organised crime. Shergill further said instead of being used as a professional law-enforcement force, the police are increasingly being converted into the personal muscle-men army of the AAP leadership.

“Gangsters and criminals have got a booster dose of confidence because they see a confused, directionless and politically compromised administration. When criminals are not punished swiftly, when police officers are demoralised, and when political masters interfere in investigations, crime automatically flourishes,” Shergill said.

Advertisement

Former Education Minister and MLA Pargat Singh has condemned the brazen daylight shooting in his Jalandhar Cantt constituency. He asserted that gangsters have now systematically targeted leaders from the Congress, the Akali Dal, and currently AAP. This represents a direct affront to the government's authority.

Pargat has demanded the immediate arrest of all perpetrators involved in the murder. He further said, "Punjab craves for not excuses, but tangible results, enabling its citizens to live in peace. The current nightmarish state has instilled widespread fear."

Pargat emphasised, "The AAP government and police have failed to uphold law and order, heightening the specter of President's Rule in the state. If politicians and party affiliates are unsafe, how can the security of ordinary citizens be guaranteed? The government must undertake swift, decisive action forthwith, lest Punjab's situation spirals into further anarchy."