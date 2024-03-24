Channi visits Valmiki Yog Ashram

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 23

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was once again in Jalandhar on Saturday afternoon at Bhagwan Valmiki Yog Ashram to attend its foundation day function.

Channi, who is a strong contender of the Congress ticket from Jalandhar (reserved) Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections, reached the dera along with Congress leader Dr Navjot Dahiya, halqa in-charge of Nakodar. Channi met dera chief Pargat Nath and other followers and participated in the religious ceremonies held to mark the day. The dera has a huge following of Valmik community from Jalandhar.

Interestingly, not just Channi but Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Rinku and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans paid obeisance at the dera and met its chief.

