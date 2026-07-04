Even as Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi organised a show of strength at his place in Morinda, his own Parliamentary constituency was not well-represented at the event.

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Channi failed to muster support from his home turf. Of the five Congress MLAs in Jalandhar, only one — Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia — went ahead to express solidarity with Channi, who had been reportedly miffed over not getting the post of PPCC chief. Other four MLAs from Jalandhar, including Pargat Singh, Sukhwinder Kotli, Vikramjit Chaudhary and Bawa Henry, stayed away from Channi's show.

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Interestingly, even as it had been Kotli and Pargat who had supported Channi ahead of his 2024 Lok Sabha contest from here, the duo also chose to keep away. Vikramjit Chaudhary and Channi do not see each other eye to eye since the same time as the former had openly opposed the latter during his LS elections from Jalandhar.

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Chaudhary said, "We are with the high command on whatever decision it has taken." Also, Pargat had himself been in the race for presidentship. The Congress leaders in Jalandhar opine that since Channi is already an MP and that the party has made it clear that MPs won't get a chance to contest Assembly elections, he should be content with the position of Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the party, which itself was a big role.

They are also of the opinion that Channi is under the scanner of Central Investigating Agency Enforcement Directorate and Punjab Vigilance Bureau, the party has to take into account all such factors for giving a bigger responsibility. The MLAs are also reportedly sour over less engagement of the MP with them in deciding the allocation of funds from MPLADS grants.

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Among others from Jalandhar who went to Channi's place to express solidarity with him were halqa in charges Dr Navjot Dahiya from Nakodar, Rajinder SIngh from Kartarpur, Rajinder Beri from Jalandhar Central and Surinder Kaur's son Karan Jallowal from Jalandhar West. Ex-MLA Surinder Chaudhary was also a part of Channi's show.