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Home / Jalandhar / Channi’s yatra faces protest from AAP in Shahkot

Channi’s yatra faces protest from AAP in Shahkot

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab Chief Minister and Jalandhar Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’ faced protests by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers when it reached Shahkot on Saturday evening, with protesters waving black flags and raising slogans against him.

AAP’s Shahkot candidate for the forthcoming Assembly elections and kabaddi player Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur, along with around 30 party workers, gathered along the route through which the yatra was scheduled to pass. However, the local police stopped them by erecting barricades and maintaining a gap between the two groups to prevent any direct confrontation.

As Channi’s convoy passed through the area, Shahkot Congress MLA Hardev S. Laddi Sherowalia, who was accompanying him, stood up in his moving vehicle and recorded a video of the protest by AAP workers.

Throughout the yatra, Channi alleged that Punjab had been run by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his Delhi-based team over the past four-and-a-half years. He claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his ministers had been reduced to merely signing files rather than taking independent decisions.

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Channi also took a swipe at AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal over his description of the Congress as a leaderless procession, questioning his political standing.

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