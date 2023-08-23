Check dengue outbreak, demands former councillor

Phagwara, August 22
Expressing deep concern over the increasing cases of dengue in the city, former councillor and founder president of Manurbhav Foundation, Anurag Mankhand has blamed the local administration for the rise in cases.
He said waterlogging can be seen at many places in the city after the rains and it is the duty of the administration to make arrangements to remove the stagnant water and arrange for fogging so that the dengue larvae can not flourish. He expressed surprise over the functioning of the health department and said that earlier teams from the department used to conduct door-to-door inspection.
