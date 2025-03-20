Cheema takes charge as KIT chief

Sajjan Singh Cheema assumed the charge as Chairman of the Kapurthala Improvement Trust in the presence of Punjab’s Local Government Minister Dr Ravjot Singh.

Ravjot Singh said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government was making efforts for the holistic development of the state. He said Cheema was a loyal soldier of the party and had been entrusted with a significant responsibility by the party. He expressed hope that Cheema would serve diligently as the Chairman of the Improvement Trust.