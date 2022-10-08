Chess trials on October 10

Hoshiarpur, October 7
The state-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Dean will be held from October 11 to 22 in nine different cities across the state.
District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said chess events would be organised in Jalandhar district from October 11 to 22. The online entries for chess competition in different age groups will be received by the Hoshiarpur District Sports Office. The trials will be held on October 10 at Government High School, Kamalpur, Hoshiarpur, at 9 am.
