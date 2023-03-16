Chief Justice Jha to inaugurate courts complex in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 15

Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, will inaugurate the newly constructed multi-storied district and sessions court complex here on Friday. Justice Arun Palli will be especially present on the occasion.

District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal said the complex had come up on an area of more than 14 acres. There are 17 courts, one children’s court, an ADR centre and six lifts in the new complex. The five-storey building comprises one basement parking and an open parking area of 1,65,000 square feet. There is specific area for tree planation purposes.

CCTV cameras, data networking and many other services are there which will go a long way in strengthening the judicial infrastructure for delivering justice to the people. He said the modem infrastructure would serve the needs of the litigants. The new court complex would provide a comfortable and conducive environment to the advocates to work with added efficiency for justice.