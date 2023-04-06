Child care institution in Nawanshahr soon

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, April 5

A Child Care Institution (CCI) is soon going to come up in Nawanshahr for children who are either missing or abandoned and are in the need of care and protection.

For kids in need If a child below six years is unwanted or there is an unwed mother who doesn’t want to take care of the child, then instead of abandoning them, they must approach the child protection unit. This is how the institute will help the children. Member, Urban Estate School Mgmt

A 50-capacity CCI will be set up at Bhaddi village in Balachaur block of the district, and the local office of the Child Protection Unit is now awaiting the budget to get finalised for the same, after which the construction of the building will be started. Reportedly, the child care institute will be set up, especially for boys. “Girls from Nawanshahr go to Jalandhar’s Child Care Institute, while we were facing problems for boys and would send them to the institute in Hoshiarpur,” an official from the Child Protection Unit, Nawanshahr, informed. The official further said that with the coming of the CCI in the district, the problem would get resolved.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Kanchan Arora said a child who doesn’t have any shelter or parents, and if they have parents who cannot take care of their kid, or there is a runaway child, they are provided with shelter. “Education, medical facilities, counseling facilities, library, mess, and playground among other facilities will be provided in the CCI,” she said.

Around 10-12 staff members will be recruited once the building gets completed. As per the information, the cases of illegal adoption were on the rise and the unit members were observing this, following which the need to set up the child care institute was felt.

“If a child below 6 years is unwanted or there is an unwed mother who doesn’t want to take care of the child, then instead of abandoning them, they must approach the child protection unit. This is how the institute will help the children,” DCPO Kanchan Arora further stated.