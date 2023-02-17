Child specialist elected physician forum president

Phagwara, February 16
Child specialist Dr Vijay Sharma was unanimously elected as the president of the Phagwara Physician Forum during a meeting of the forum held here on Wednesday night. Former president Dr Rajinder presided over the meeting. Dr Mamta Gautam was elected the General Secretary of the forum.
