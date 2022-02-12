Children below 14 years can't be part of poll campaign: DC

Hoshiarpur, February 11
Taking a serious note of the involvement of children under the age of 14 years in the Assembly election campaign, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Apneet Riyait said strict action will be taken against the candidates and parties as per rules if any child was found in campaigning. She said the Child Welfare Committee, Hoshiarpur, had brought to her notice that many candidates were using minor children for election campaign.
She said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights was very serious about such activities and therefore no candidate or party in the district should use children below 14 years of age for campaigning. She said legal action would be taken against those who do not follow the instructions.
She said apart from this, child labourers could not be used during the election campaign. Instructing all the candidates and political parties to strictly abide by the rules in this regard, she said child labour was prohibited in campaigning, transportation of campaign materials and election-related activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...