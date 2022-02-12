Children below 14 years can't be part of poll campaign: DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 11

Taking a serious note of the involvement of children under the age of 14 years in the Assembly election campaign, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Apneet Riyait said strict action will be taken against the candidates and parties as per rules if any child was found in campaigning. She said the Child Welfare Committee, Hoshiarpur, had brought to her notice that many candidates were using minor children for election campaign.

She said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights was very serious about such activities and therefore no candidate or party in the district should use children below 14 years of age for campaigning. She said legal action would be taken against those who do not follow the instructions.

She said apart from this, child labourers could not be used during the election campaign. Instructing all the candidates and political parties to strictly abide by the rules in this regard, she said child labour was prohibited in campaigning, transportation of campaign materials and election-related activities.