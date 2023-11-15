Children’s Day celebrated with fun & frolic

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

Children’s Day functions were organised in various clubs and educational institutes of the city. The organisers recalled the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru’s love for children and how the kids fondly called him Chacha Nehru. Fun rides and games were organised for the kids at Jullundur Gymkhana Club. Sports activities, trips and games were arranged for the children at their campuses.

An array of activities and events were organised on the occasion of Children’s Day at various educational institutions in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr Sec School

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr Sec School organised various activities and games, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie among students to celebrate Children’s Day. During the celebrations, whole campus was abuzz with excitement as students participated in a variety of engaging activities, including traditional games like kho-kho, skip the rope, and tug-of-war. Sweets were distributed amongst the students on the occasion. The event aimed to not only celebrate the spirit of childhood but also promote physical fitness, teamwork, and a sense of healthy competition. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi motivated the students to be disciplined in life.

Ivy World School

Remembering the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary, a Children’s Day function was held at Ivy World School. Children performed on their favourite songs. They arrived in casual attires, excited to indulge in their favourite treats. Games like ‘feed me up,’ ‘hit the pyramid,’ and ‘try your luck with a bow and arrow’ were the day’s highlights. Senior Principal S Chauhan greeted the students on the occasion. She reminded them to be grateful and give a thought to the children who are homeless, underprivileged, exploited or living in war torn areas.

MLU DAV College

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, celebrated Children’s Day with great zeal under the guidance of Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa. The day was meant to spread awareness about the rights, care, well-being and dreams of children. The students presented speeches, poems and were lauded by the faculty. The Principal while sharing her views showed great respect to the students, saying that they are the builders of the nation and encouraged them for their life ahead. She pledged to protect the children from all forms of abuse and exploitation; ensure access to quality education and healthcare for every child; creating a nurturing environment, self expression and innovation.

HMV Collegiate School

To mark Children’s Day, a one-day trip to Chandigarh was organised by HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School. A total of 176 students went on the trip. The sight-seeing included Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and Elante Mall. The students were delighted by the serenity and splendour of Sukhna Lake. Then, they visited the Rock Garden, where they saw creative items made out of recycled material, spread over an area of 40 acres. The students also went on a shopping spree at Elante Mall. They captured the moments by clicking photographs with their friends. Principal Ajay Sareen said that interest-driven learning experiences always offer better results than curriculum-driven experiences. School Coordinator Seema Marwaha encouraged the students to acquire more integrated information through new experiences.