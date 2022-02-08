Chinese string leaves four injured in a week in Jalandhar city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

Four persons, including a school student, suffered serious injuries due to Chinese string used by kite flyers in the past one week in the city.

Ram Prakash Gandhi, a resident of Krishna Nagar, said he suffered grievous injuries after the killer Chinese string got stuck around his leg when he was going to his office on his scooter.

He said he was immediately rushed to hospital as the cut was severe. Another victim Ravi Jain, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, said he suffered minor injuries on his nose and neck when he was going to the industrial area. He said his alertness saved him as he immediately took a turn seeing the string attached to the kite coming towards him.

Similarly, a student, Pawanpreet Singh, and Kavita Sharma received injuries on their hand and face, respectively, while they were standing on the terrace of the house on the day of Basant Panchami.

Meanwhile, ADCP Suhail Mir said Jalandhar police had already launched a drive to confiscate the Chinese string and been taking strict action against the sellers of the banned string. He said a case had been registered against an unscrupulous seller. Besides, the drive would continue to protect people from the lethal Chinese kite flying threads. He also requested the residents to cooperate with the police and not to buy the Chinese string.

