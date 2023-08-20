Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Hoshiarpur, August 19

Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa today held a meeting with administrative officials to streamline the arrangements for the ongoing Mata Chintpurni fair.

He directed the officials to pay attention towards the convenience of devotees for smooth running of the fair. He also took stock of the control room.

The Minister visited Mata Chintpurni Road and took stock of the facilities being provided to the devotees by the district administration. He said for the convenience of devotees, the administration had made temporary toilets, arranged dustbins, medicines among other special arrangements. Apart from this, teams were also deployed for traffic control and cleanliness. The minister also took stock of the langars and also served langar.

The minister said use of DJ was prohibited during langar at Mata Chintpurni fair. So, langar committees and others should not use DJ. He also asked the langar committees to maintain cleanliness and advised them not to distribute langar on the road.

Officials of various departments assured him that the fair would be held smoothly. Mayor Surinder Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba, SP (HQ) Manjeet Kaur, SDM Preet Inder Singh Bains were also present. — OC

Control room set up

A control room with phone number 01882-258000 has been set up for the Chintpurni fair. Apart from this, police control room numbers are 01882-247508, 247506 and 75290-30100. Anyone can dial 108 for ambulance, 1882-222222 and 94178-52371 for fire brigade and 01882-252170 for Civil Surgeon’s office.

