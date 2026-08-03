‘Chitta-free village’ campaign launched from Seechewal village

Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on Sunday launched the ‘Chitta-free village’ campaign from Seechewal village, calling for active community participation to eliminate the drug menace from Punjab.

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Addressing a massive gathering at Nirmal Kutia, attended by sarpanches, panches, prominent residents and police officials from nearly 32 villages, Seechewal said Punjab could not become drug-free unless the chain connecting drug suppliers, traffickers and buyers was broken. He stressed that society must now take responsibility alongside the police to save the future of the state’s youth. The participating village panchayats unanimously pledged to introduce Thikri Pehra (village vigilance patrols), install CCTV cameras, maintain constant coordination with the police through WhatsApp groups and strengthen surveillance against drug traffickers in their villages.

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Seechewal said addiction to synthetic drugs such as chitta was pushing youths towards theft, robbery and other criminal activities, destroying families and disturbing social harmony. He appealed to villagers not to treat drug addicts with hatred but with compassion and help rehabilitate them through collective social support.

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Assistant Superintendent of Police SD Dhirendra Verma of Sultanpur Lodhi appreciated Seechewal’s initiative and assured full cooperation from the police. He said several drug traffickers had already been arrested on the basis of public information and appealed to people to continue supporting law enforcement.

Several religious leaders, police officials, community representatives and panchayat members from villages such as Seechewal, Chak Chela, Malupur, Motipur, Kotli Gajran, Badli, Sihariwal, Raiwal Dona, Uggi, Malsian, Turna, Muridwal, Talwandi Madho, Billi Chao, Kotli Kamboj, Dadwindi, Giddarpindi, Siddhwan Dona, Malliwal, Sherpur Dona, Mirajwal, Fauji Colony, Sheikhmanga, Sarupwal, Kaniyan Khurd, Nangal Ambian, Thigli and Daudhar extended full support to the campaign.

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During the gathering, a unanimous four-point resolution was adopted to implement the campaign at the grassroots level. The resolution committed all participating villages to establish Thikri Pehra, install CCTV surveillance systems, extend every possible support for the rehabilitation of drug-dependent youth and organise sustained awareness and preventive campaigns to protect the younger generation from falling victim to drugs.