Choked drains turn Pratap Bagh road into filthy pool

Overflowing sewage has turned the main road of Pratap Bagh into a hazardous swamp, with stagnant water flooding the street, especially during water supply hours.

The frustrated shopkeepers and commuters say the choked drains have made the daily movement a struggle, raising serious hygiene and safety concerns.

“It’s a mess. There was stagnant water, but with recent rain, the accumulated water covers a major portion of the main road, raising the risk of accidents,” said Amishesh Kumar, a regular commuter forced to wade through the filth everyday.

The issue, residents say, is not new but has worsened due to the neglected drainage maintenance. “We pay taxes but the roads are still broken, garbage is piling up and now even market areas are flooded with sewage. Where is the accountability?” asked Dinesh, another commuter.

“The recently elected municipal representatives have done little to resolve these long-standing civic problems,” said local resident Namita Kaur, adding that even after forming a new civic body, there’s no improvement on the ground. “The situation remains the same,” she said.

Adding to the woes, nearby residential areas are also experiencing drainage failures, with waterlogging affecting homes. They report similar complaints, saying sewage overflow has become a routine issue in many areas of the city. “We have repeatedly complained to the municipal corporation, but it only sends temporary cleaning squads instead of fixing the root problem,” said Rajinder Sharma, a resident of Pratap Bagh.

Shopkeepers are now demanding immediate intervention before the crisis escalates. “It doesn’t matter whether the issue is blocked drains or faulty pipelines — the authorities need to act before someone gets seriously hurt,” said a shopkeeper, pointing to the unhygienic conditions in the market.

He said the overflowing sewage has also led to an increase in mosquito breeding, raising fears of the potential outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

They said despite the mounting complaints, municipal officials have yet to respond with concrete measures. "We are now considering staging a protest to draw attention to our plight. “If no action is taken soon, we will be forced to take to the streets,” warned another shopkeeper.

He said until the municipal corporation takes responsibility, business owners and nearby residents continue to struggle with worsening living and working conditions, with no resolution in sight.