DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Choked drains turn Pratap Bagh road into filthy pool

Choked drains turn Pratap Bagh road into filthy pool

Overflowing sewage has turned the main road of Pratap Bagh into a hazardous swamp, with stagnant water flooding the street, especially during water supply hours. The frustrated shopkeepers and commuters say the choked drains have made the daily movement a...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 05:06 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Overflowing sewage has turned the main road of Pratap Bagh into a nuisance in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

Overflowing sewage has turned the main road of Pratap Bagh into a hazardous swamp, with stagnant water flooding the street, especially during water supply hours.

The frustrated shopkeepers and commuters say the choked drains have made the daily movement a struggle, raising serious hygiene and safety concerns.

“It’s a mess. There was stagnant water, but with recent rain, the accumulated water covers a major portion of the main road, raising the risk of accidents,” said Amishesh Kumar, a regular commuter forced to wade through the filth everyday.

Advertisement

The issue, residents say, is not new but has worsened due to the neglected drainage maintenance. “We pay taxes but the roads are still broken, garbage is piling up and now even market areas are flooded with sewage. Where is the accountability?” asked Dinesh, another commuter.

“The recently elected municipal representatives have done little to resolve these long-standing civic problems,” said local resident Namita Kaur, adding that even after forming a new civic body, there’s no improvement on the ground. “The situation remains the same,” she said.

Advertisement

Adding to the woes, nearby residential areas are also experiencing drainage failures, with waterlogging affecting homes. They report similar complaints, saying sewage overflow has become a routine issue in many areas of the city. “We have repeatedly complained to the municipal corporation, but it only sends temporary cleaning squads instead of fixing the root problem,” said Rajinder Sharma, a resident of Pratap Bagh.

Shopkeepers are now demanding immediate intervention before the crisis escalates. “It doesn’t matter whether the issue is blocked drains or faulty pipelines — the authorities need to act before someone gets seriously hurt,” said a shopkeeper, pointing to the unhygienic conditions in the market.

He said the overflowing sewage has also led to an increase in mosquito breeding, raising fears of the potential outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

They said despite the mounting complaints, municipal officials have yet to respond with concrete measures. "We are now considering staging a protest to draw attention to our plight. “If no action is taken soon, we will be forced to take to the streets,” warned another shopkeeper.

He said until the municipal corporation takes responsibility, business owners and nearby residents continue to struggle with worsening living and working conditions, with no resolution in sight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper