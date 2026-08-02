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Home / Jalandhar / CHOs stage statewide hunger strike, warn of indefinite stir if Aug 4 talks fail

CHOs stage statewide hunger strike, warn of indefinite stir if Aug 4 talks fail

The protest organised under the banner of the Community Health Officers Association Punjab

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Rishika Kriti
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:17 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Community Health Officers hold a symbolic hunger strike in Jalandhar.
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Community Health Officers (CHOs) across Punjab on Saturday observed a symbolic statewide hunger strike outside district hospitals, escalating their long-running agitation over service conditions. They warned of launching an indefinite protest if the Punjab Government failed to address their demands during a scheduled meeting on August 4.

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The protest was organised under the banner of the Community Health Officers Association Punjab. CHOs are posted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Health and Wellness Centres) across the state, where they provide primary healthcare services, screen patients for non-communicable diseases and implement various national health programmes.

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Association president Dr Sunil Targotra alleged that despite several rounds of meetings over the past few years, the government had offered only assurances without taking any concrete decision. He further claimed that although the union had been scheduled to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on July 29, the delegation returned disappointed after reaching Chandigarh as the meeting did not take place.

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The association is demanding that the Rs 5,000 performance-linked component be merged with the basic salary by removing the benchmark condition, the release of the loyalty bonus for all CHOs, the creation of a regular CHO cadre, the merger of salary and incentives and a revision of the incentive assessment criteria.

Warning of an escalation, the association described August 4 meeting as a litmus test for the government. It said if the talks fail to yield a concrete decision, CHOs across Punjab would launch an indefinite statewide agitation, holding the government and the Health Department responsible for any disruption in healthcare services.

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