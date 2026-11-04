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Home / Jalandhar / Chowk rename row: Protesters warn of stir ahead of elections

Chowk rename row: Protesters warn of stir ahead of elections

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Phagwara, Updated At : 03:29 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Tensions escalated in Phagwara on Tuesday as people demanding the naming of an intersection as ‘Samvidhan Chowk’ staged a protest outside the Municipal Corporation (MC) office.

The protesters, including members of Dalit and general community organisations, along with local residents, raised slogans against the MC authorities and the state government, accusing them of ignoring public sentiments and failing to address a long-pending demand concerning the naming of an important city intersection.

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The demonstrators also submitted a memorandum to MC chief Randeep Singh Heer, urging the authorities to take an early decision on the matter. They warned that if the demand for officially naming the Hargobind Nagar-based chowk as ‘Samvidhan Chowk’ was not accepted before the forthcoming elections, they would intensify their agitation and could even call for a Phagwara bandh.

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The protesters alleged that administrative inaction had forced them to take to the streets. They maintained that several representations and memorandums had already been submitted to the authorities in the past, but no concrete action had been taken. They further pointed out that repeated visits to government offices and continued appeals had yielded little progress, leaving the affected people frustrated.

During the protest, representatives of the Dalit community clarified that they had no objection to naming the existing Gol Chowk ‘Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Chowk’.

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They emphasised, however, that the demand for establishing ‘Samvidhan Chowk’ was equally important and deserved due consideration. According to them, the proposed Samvidhan Chowk would be a tribute to the Constitution of India and its principal architect, Dr BR Ambedkar, while the legacy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh should also be honoured. They suggested that the Hargobind Nagar chowk be named Samvidhan Chowk, while the existing Bhagat Singh Chowk should retain its present identity.

They also questioned the rationale behind the construction and naming of the newly developed Shankh Chowk without adequately considering the sentiments and representations of local residents.

A significant aspect of the demonstration was the participation of representatives from the general community, who extended their support to the Dalit organisations. The participants stressed that the issue should not be viewed through the lens of any particular community, but as a matter of mutual respect, social harmony and the recognition of the contributions of great national icons.

The protesters appealed to local MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and other public representatives to intervene in the matter.

Responding to the delegation, the MC chief assured them that the matter would be taken seriously. He informed them that a joint meeting involving prominent citizens of the city and members of the MC would be convened shortly to discuss the issue and explore an acceptable solution.

Deputy Mayor Vicky Sood also assured them that efforts would be made to resolve the issue through mutual understanding and dialogue.

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