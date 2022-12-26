Christmas celebrated with fervour

Jalandhar, December 25
Christmas was celebrated with fervour across the district. While churches were decked out with decorative lights, buntings and festoons, various Christmas congregations were held across the district to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
While days ago, a shobha yatra had also been taken out in the city to mark the Christian fervour, today also various congregations marked the festivities where devotees dressed in colourful attires gathered to soak in the festive spirit. Even in markets, Christmas trees, ornaments, Santa caps and other related decorative items sold like hot cakes days ahead of Christmas.
Religious places of worship of Catholic, protestant and penetecostal denominations saw huge gatherings. Various villages too held special Christmas gatherings where devotees sang Christmas carols and offered prayers.
