Chugh says AAP’s ‘war on drugs’ a publicity stunt

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of turning its much-publicised ‘War on Drugs’ in Punjab into a failed publicity campaign.

Advertisement

Chugh questioned the silence of the Bhagwant Mann-led government on the conclusion of the campaign, asking, “Has the ‘War on Drugs’ really been won, or has it fizzled out like AAP’s other promises?”

He criticised the lack of tangible results and called the initiative a political marketing exercise by Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

“Punjab’s youth wanted justice, not another media show. The BJP will continue to expose these hollow efforts,” he added.