Chugh says AAP’s ‘war on drugs’ a publicity stunt
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of turning its much-publicised ‘War on Drugs’ in Punjab into a failed publicity campaign.
Chugh questioned the silence of the Bhagwant Mann-led government on the conclusion of the campaign, asking, “Has the ‘War on Drugs’ really been won, or has it fizzled out like AAP’s other promises?”
He criticised the lack of tangible results and called the initiative a political marketing exercise by Arvind Kejriwal.
“Punjab’s youth wanted justice, not another media show. The BJP will continue to expose these hollow efforts,” he added.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now