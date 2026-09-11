Bhagat Chunni Lal, former state minister, BJP veteran, a man largely known for his clean, non-controversial image, died on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

His son Mohinder Bhagat is a state Cabinet Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party. The death of 94-year-old Chunni Lal marks the end of an era of politics.

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Upon his passing, condolences poured in from across party lines and the AAP government declared a half-day holiday.

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Chunni Lal served as the Local Bodies Minister in the Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali-BJP government and held various other portfolios.

The Bhagat family served the BJP in the Jalandhar West constituency for over three decades, before Chunni Lal's son Mohinder Bhagat embraced AAP in 2023.

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Bhagat Senior was part of a BJP trio, who collectively held sway over the electorates of Jalandhar's three urban seats - West, North and Central - for a considerable time.

Displaced from Pakistan (Sialkot, where he was born) during the Partition, he settled along with his family in Jalandhar and rose to be a successful sports businessman.

Chunni Lal started his political career by contesting as an independent in 1985, an election which he lost.

Subsequently, he joined the BJP and Jalandhar South (as Jalandhar West was then called) was won by Chunni Lal in 1997, 2007 and he won Jalandhar West in 2012 (after delimitation).

In 2023, his son Mohinder Bhagat embraced AAP and emerged victorious in the byelection in 2024 and was inducted in the state Cabinet the same year.

Chunni Lal remained a loyal BJP worker despite his son’s dramatic entry into the Aam Aadmi Party in 2023. He had tearfully shared his misgivings with party colleagues when Mohinder made his sudden exit from the BJP. However, he broke tradition to seek votes in the name of Mohinder Bhagat in the 2024 elections.

Chunni Lal Bhagat was respected for his non-confrontational, amalgamative style of politics and for his characteristic restraint in the face of opposition.

Upon Chunni Lal Bhagat's death, CM Bhagwant Mann shared on X, "Received the sad news of the passing of former Minister and senior leader from Jalandhar, Chunni Lal Bhagat Ji. He was the respected father of my colleague in the Punjab Cabinet, Mohinder Bhagat Ji. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with Mohinder Bhagat Ji and his entire family. May the Almighty grant the departed noble soul a place at His holy feet and give the family the strength to bear this loss."

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal shared a post on X with Bhagat and senior Badal's photo, stating, "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Punjab Minister and senior leader Chunni Lal Bhagat Ji. His long public service and contribution to Punjab will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his son Mohinder Bhagat and the entire bereaved family. May Gurusahab grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

Senior BJP leader and former state minister Manoranjan Kalia wrote, "I am shocked to hear the news of sudden demise of former minister and senior BJP leader Bhagat Chuni Lal ji. He was elected three times as MLA from Jalandhar South/West Constituency. We both had opportunity to work together for the development of Jalandhar and raised a number of questions in the Vidhan Sabha. His death is a great loss to the BJP and my personal loss because he guided me many times on the current political situation when we both were in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. His death is irreparable loss for the BJP and his family. May the Almighty give power to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss of his demise. May the departed soul rest in peace."