Chutani assumes charge as new SE

Jalandhar, May 18
Gulshan K. Chutani today assumed charge as the PSPCL Superintending Engineer (Distribution North).
Taking over as the SE here at Shakti Sadan, Chutani reiterated that consumers' issues and grievances, especially of industry, will be resolved at the earliest. In line with the directions of the Punjab Government, uninterrupted and quality power supply will be ensured for consumers, he stressed.
He said that ahead of the paddy season, necessary steps are being taken to provide requisite power supply to state’s peasantry. He also urged consumers to get their actual electricity load regularised by contacting respective offices of PSPCL, which would certainly avert the supply-related issues. He warned that power theft, if any found anywhere, would be dealt strictly as per the law.
Chutani had joined the Electricity Department in 1996 as an Assistant Engineer. He was elevated to the position of an Assistant Executive Engineer in 2002 and later promoted a thes Senior Executive Engineer in 2008. He was then promoted as the Additional Superintending Engineer (ASE) in 2011 and posted as the ASE Information Technology. Now, he has been appointed as SE DS Circle Jalandhar.
