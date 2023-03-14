CII-Jalandhar Zone elects office-bearers

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 13

In its annual session for 2022-2023 in Jalandhar, CII Jalandhar Zone unanimously elected Amrinder Singh Dhiman (CEO, Dhiman Industries) and Aman Mittal (Vice-President, Lovely Professional University) as its Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively.

Dr Aman Mittal

Amrinder Singh Dhiman, CEO, Dhiman Industries, was elected as the Chairman, CII Jalandhar Zone, and thanked CII for having faith in his vision to lead Jalandhar. He highlighted the need for employment generation and upgradation to the new technologies for local manufacturers. Stressing the importance of scaling manpower, he expressed his views on engaging people. He said, “The CII in Jalandhar should focus on maintaining its strongest pillars, reinforcing the industry’s commitment to society and sustainability.”

Dr Aman Mittal, Vice President, Lovely Professional University was elected as the Vice-Chairman for the CII Jalandhar Zone. He reiterated the need for sustainability, growth and reinforcing the industry’s commitment to the society. He said, “The CII in Jalandhar shall focus on the CII’s sustainability vision to catalyse innovative ideas and solutions, in India, and globally, to enable business, and its stakeholders, in sustainable value creation.”