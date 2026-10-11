Citizens’ collective leads fight to save Kanjli Wetland from piling waste

Rewilding Punjab, a citizens’ collective, has launched a clean-up campaign at Kanjli Wetland in Kapurthala amid concerns over the site’s deteriorating ecological condition due to the accumulation of waste.

At least four tonnes of garbage were removed from the forest area around Kanjli under the initiative on Saturday.

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Kanjli Wetland, recognised as a Ramsar site, has allegedly faced decades of neglect, with the forest adjoining the Kali Bein rivulet increasingly becoming a dumping ground for waste.

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The forest, which is home to more than 350 plant and bird species and provides shelter to a large population of flying foxes, is being choked by tonnes of plastic and other waste regularly dumped in the area.

The initiative aims to reconnect people with nature and promote ecological restoration. It is organising community-led clean-up drives with the support of the Desh Doab Trust and the youth organisation PAHAL.

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‘Treated as dumping site’

Speaking on the issue, ecologist Bageshwer Singh, who was among those who led the cleanup exercise on Saturday, said, “Despite its ecological significance, the Kanjli forest has been treated as a dumping ground for long.”

“The waste accumulating here threatens the forest ecosystem and the wildlife that depends on it,” he said.

Bageshwer said the initiative not only aimed to remove accumulated waste but also to encourage people to take collective responsibility for the conservation of the natural space.

Initiative launched on Oct 2

On Saturday, volunteers came together for the second time. They had started the initiative on October 2.

The waste collected on Saturday consisted largely of household garbage and plastic, along with religious offerings and paraphernalia.

Volunteers used manual and mechanical methods to remove the accumulated waste, taking care to minimise disturbance to the wetland’s ecology.

“When green spaces are neglected, they become vulnerable to misuse. We need to reclaim these spaces and recognise their importance not only for biodiversity but also for the well-being of our communities,” said Hem Khosla.

The initiative, aimed at preventing further waste dumping, also seeks to bring more people into the forest and develop a sense of stewardship towards local natural spaces.

Participants called for greater public involvement in future drives. The next clean-up drive is scheduled for October 17.