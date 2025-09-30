Citizens, officials join hands for 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' event

The Municipal Corporation Phagwara on Monday organised the “One Wall Many Hands” event under the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign at the Waste to Wonder Park in Phagwara, bringing together civic leaders, officials and citizens in a collective demonstration of unity and responsibility towards cleanliness.

The event was inaugurated by Mayor Ram Pal Uppal along with Municipal Corporation Phagwara Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta (IAS), who underlined the importance of community-driven initiatives in building sustainable cities. Their leadership set the tone for the day, which was marked by active participation, civic pride and environmental awareness.

Former Cabinet Minister Joginder Singh Maan, Senior Deputy Mayor Tejpal Basra and Deputy Mayor Vipan Krishan Sood also extended their support to the campaign, reaffirming the city’s shared commitment to the Swachh Bharat vision. The presence of Assistant Commissioner Anish Bansal, Superintendent Engineer Mandhir Singh, Assistant Town Planners, Sanitation Officers and the entire staff of the Municipal Corporation further reinforced the message of interdepartmental cooperation and community solidarity.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Uppal said that initiatives such as “One Wall Many Hands” not only enhanced the visual appeal of public spaces but also served as a reminder of the collective responsibility citizens share in maintaining a clean and green environment. Commissioner Gupta echoed the sentiment, stressing that the campaign highlighted how unity between departments and citizens could set new benchmarks in both cleanliness and governance.