Citizens Urban Cooperative Bank rewards shareholders with 9% dividend

The Citizens Urban Cooperative Bank has announced a 9% dividend for its shareholders as it looks to consolidate its financial position and expand its presence, with two new branches set to come up in Zirakpur and Ludhiana.

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The announcement was made at the bank’s 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at its corporate office in New Jawahar Nagar here. More than 2,000 members participated in the meeting, while shareholders unable to attend in person joined the proceedings through video conferencing.

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Presenting the bank’s annual report for the financial year 2025–26, Managing Director Dr Karan Sharma said the bank had recorded steady growth across key financial parameters during the year.

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The bank’s deposits rose to Rs 762.08 crore, while its total advances stood at Rs 334.76 crore. Its own funds increased to Rs 104.50 crore, taking the bank’s overall business to Rs 1,096.85 crore, Dr Sharma said.

During the year, the bank invested Rs 493.48 crore in government securities and recorded a net profit of Rs 10.30 crore.

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Dr Sharma also credited the guidance and vision of the bank’s former Chairman, KK Sharma, for the institution’s continued growth and development.